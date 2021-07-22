Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web.

Matt Crooks latest

Boro are closing in on the signing of Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks after an offer was accepted for the 27-year-old.

Ipswich and Sunderland were also said to be interested in Crooks, yet Rotherham were reluctant to sell to a League One rival.

Millers boss Paul Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser: “It’s not top secret that a bid has been accepted. Crooksy’s got his medical to have. I cannot foresee him playing another game in a Rotherham United shirt.

“Middlesbrough increased their bid to a level where the chairman felt everyone came out feeling happy. Obviously the player wants to play in the Championship and he deserves that right.”

Ipswich close in on loan deal

Boro full-back Hayden Coulson scored twice against Tavistock, yet reports are still suggesting the 23-year-old is close to leaving on loan.

According to Ipswich website TWTD, the Tractor Boys are closing in on signing Coulson for the 2021/22 campaign.

Sunderland were also credited with interest in the player, yet Ipswich appear to be in pole position.

Former striker training with Scunthorpe

Finally, former Boro striker Tyrone O’Neill is said to be training with League Two side Scunthorpe, according to Football League World.

The 22-year-old was released by Boro at the end of last season after representing the club’s youth sides and making one senior appearance.

