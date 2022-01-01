Chris Wilder was set for a return to Bramall Lane today, however, Covid issues in the Boro camp ‘decimated’ - resulting in the postponement of the game.

A statement released by Boro yesterday revealed: ‘Our first team squad has been decimated by positive tests for COVID-19, and it has left us in an impossible situation regarding available players.

‘It’s with disappointment that we had to take the step of requesting a postponement, particularly given the fact that the measures we have been taking since the start of the pandemic have ensured we have been able to fulfil all of our previous fixtures.’

MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Wilder’s side have won five of their last six league games with a goalless draw with Stoke City their only blemish since late November.

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Middlesbrough:

Boro ‘eye’ MK Dons star

Middlesbrough reportedly interested in signing MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley this month.

O’Riley has been an ever-present for MK Dons this season and has been in good form, registering six goals and four assists in the league this season.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that Chris Wilder will face competition from Scott Parker’s Bournemouth to sign the 21-year-old.

They also report that Swansea City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley all have an interest in O’Riley.

Championship trio want Boro defender

Left-back Neil Taylor is reportedly on the radar of three Championship clubs. Taylor’s short-term deal at the Riverside is coming to an end, however, the full-back has been attracting attention from some of the division’s top clubs.

That’s because West Brom are one of the sides that may look to sign the Welshman if a deal between him and Middlesbrough cannot be reached.

Coventry City and Bristol City are also credited with an interest in the former Swansea City man who has impressed on his two appearances for Wilder’s side.

The left-back has previously expressed his desire to play in a Chris Wilder team, telling the Teesside Gazette: “Chris was a big pull for me. I’ve admired his teams and the way they work and the way they set up and I really wanted to work with him as well.”

