Middlesbrough and Leeds enter 'discussions' over striker deal - reports

Middlesbrough and Leeds are both thought to be interested in Portsmouth striker Jamal Lowe.

Football Inside claim that the duo - plus a host of other Championship outfits - are interested in the tricky attacker after his impressive performances in the third tier this season.

Indeed, the report states that clubs have already entered 'discussions' over a possible January deal.

Boro boss Tony Pulis is keen to strengthen his attacking options in the winter window and has already signed Rajiv Van La Parra on a half-season loan from Huddersfield Town.

And with Martin Braithwaite departing the club on a similar deal, Pulis will be keen to bolster his striking choices.

Lowe - who has top-scored for Portsmouth with ten goals this season - could well fit the bill.

But the 24-year-old is also thought to be interesting West Brom and Nottingham Forest ahead of a potential swoop.

While incomings are a priority, Middlesbrough are also braced for departures during over the next month.

Grant Leadbitter and Rudy Gestede were both linked with a move to Ipswich Town yesterday, with loan deals thought to be an option.

However, Paul Lambert has admitted defeat in his pursuit of the pair - admitting that the Tractor Boys could not afford to sign them.

"If somebody’s going to drop a massive nest egg of money in here then you might look at it, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said.

“They’re two good players, two experienced guys, and they’ve been at the top.

“But that’s (the financial situation) the nature of the game.

"You can’t put the club in a position where we’re just going to spend money, you end up in absolute ruins.

"It can’t happen, you can’t bow to the levels of money. If it can’t happen, it can’t happen and you move on to the next one.”