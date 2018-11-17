Middlesbrough and Leeds striker target subject of Premier League interest - reports

Middlesbrough and Leeds could be forced to battle it out with Premier League side Leicester City for striker Ali Reghba.

The Irish youngster has impressed for current side Bohemians and is thought to have no shortage of admirers after some dazzling displays in the UEFA Youth League.

And Reghba has recently spent time on trial with Middlesbrough with club staff keen to cast en eye over the promising striker.

Championship rivals Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in Reghba - but the duo could now face competition from Leicester City.

A report from Football Insider claims that, while Boro were left impressed by the 19-year-old following his trial spell, his fine form has attracted the interest of the Foxes.

Leicester are now keen to take the striker on trial themselves in order to have a closer look.

Brentford are also thought to be keeping a watchful eye on Reghba but - similarly to Leeds - are yet to offer him a trial.

Middlesbrough, therefore, may have to be patient in their pursuit of the striker with several other clubs casting their eye over the Irishman.