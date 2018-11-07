Middlesbrough and Leeds United are 'big clubs' says January target, Aston Villa rivalling Stoke City for defender while Wigan are sold for £22m - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web on this Wednesday afternoon

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is planning a reunion with Brentford left-back Yoann Barbet but will have to hold off competition from Stoke City. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion want to prioritise moves for a left sided centre-back and a dynamic box-to-box midfielder in January. (Birmingham Live)

Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Sheffield United target Ronan Curtis admits the clubs linked with him are "big clubs" but insists he wants to stay Portsmouth, claiming he is now a "Pompey lad". (iNews)

The Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation has completed its takeover of Wigan from the Whelan Family, thought to be in the region of £22million. (Various)

Aston Villa and Derby County are preparing a fresh loan move for Chelsea's hot prospect Ethan Ampadu. Both clubs have a connection to the Blues in Frank Lampard and John Terry. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield United are said to be one of three Championship clubs interested in signing Lincoln City winger Harry Anderson. Norwich City and Blackburn are among the other clubs linked. (Football Insider)

Jay Fulton has joined Joe Rodon as the latest player to commit his future to Swansea City with Connor Roberts and Matt Grimes talks ongoing. (Wales Online)

Queens Park Rangers have completed the double signing of youngsters Lewis Walker and Charlie Rowan following their releases from Derby County and Watford, respectively. (Various)