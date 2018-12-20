Middlesbrough and Leeds United to do battle over Premier League winger in January

Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra.

The Sun claim Boro and Leeds United are both keeping a close eye on the winger. He is reported to be valued at £5million by Huddersfield.

He has only made five Premier League appearances all campaign and could be allowed to leave when the January transfer opens the week after next.

There is interest from him in the Championship.

Boro are in the market for January recruits, with Tony Pulis keen on adding pacy wingers to his squad, who are sixth in the Championship following a dip in form in recent weeks.

Middlesbrough are poised for a busy January as Pulis looks to turn around a slump in form with a squad revamp.

Pulis is keen to bolster his attacking options next month, with pacy wingers and another forward high on his wishlist.

To do that, departures will be necessary and there is interest in a number of Boro forwards, with a couple likely to leave.