Middlesbrough and Norwich join forces as 11 Championship clubs demand Leeds United spygate investigation

Middlesbrough are one of 11 Championship clubs who have demanded the EFL to fully investigate Leeds United's spygate revelations.

One member of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff was caught secretly casting an eye over Derby County's training session on January 11 - two days before the pair met at Elland Road.

And such news has provoked an angry reaction from clubs across England's second tier after Bielsa's called an emergency press conference on Thursday last week.

During a 66-minute gathering, the local and national media were left stunned as Bielsa confirmed he had spyed on all of the Whites' opponents this term.

The Argentine then tried to explain his actions by showing his staff's tactical analysis and going through, in huge detail, what he knew about Derby.

However, Bielsa has faced a backlash, with just under a dozen Championship clubs writing to the EFL - including Norwich City and Nottingham Forest - believing a full disclosure is required.

Bristol City are also among those clubs after chairman Steve Lansdown stated a points deduction for Leeds is the only solution.

An EFL spokesman said over the weekend: “The EFL has received a communication on behalf of a number of Championship clubs in regard to the current matter involving Leeds United.

“The request attributed to 11 clubs will be considered as part of the current investigation that has commenced.”

Leeds are still yet to comment with the investigation set to continue this week.

Boro boss Tony Pulis defended Bielsa in his pre-match Millwall press conference on Friday, claiming it's a regular theme in the game, however the club as a whole have seemingly took a different view.

"Bielsa has got to do what he's got to do as a manager," said the 61-year-old.

"I think Leeds have got to deal with it the way they feel right to deal with it, then you bring the authorities into it and see what they say, so it will be interesting to see what they come up with.

"Personally, I've been in the game a long, long time and I can remember being at Gillingham and ringing people up at other clubs to see what team they would play or you'd ring a press man in that area.

"It's always going on, there's always been managers and everybody up and down the country, especially the experienced ones, who didn't watch and didn't have the opportunities to watch the games we've got today."