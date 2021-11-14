Here is all the latest gossip from The Riverside and beyond:

Boro and Blades want Arsenal youngster

Chris Wilder is set to do battle with former side Sheffield United to capture the signature of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, according to the Sun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun is reportedly a target for Middlesbrough and Sheffield United (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Balogun is reportedly growing frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities at The Emirates this season and may seek a move away from the club in order to play more football.

Balogun has been in tremendous form for Arsenal Under-23’s this season, scoring ten times in just eight games, including braces against Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leeds United.

A loan-deal is most likely for the forward should he move to The Riverside in January.

Owls interested in former Boro man

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is continuing to train with Sheffield Wednesday in his search for a new club following his release from Middlesbrough this summer.

Mendez-Laing played just nine games for Boro, scoring one and assisting one after joining the club on deadline day during the January transfer window.

Owls boss Darren Moore believes Mendez-Laing is ‘looking good’ as they weigh up the option to sign the 29-year-old:

“He is training. He is in the building. It has been wonderful to have him in here training.” Moore told YorkshireLive.

“He has been training with us in the last couple of weeks. It has been great to have him on board. It has been really good to see him.

“We have seen improvement with him from when he first came in. He is looking good.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.