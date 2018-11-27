Middlesbrough and Stoke City dealt blow after transfer target U-turn

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen claims he is happy to stay at Portman Road - despite interest from Middlesbrough and Stoke.

Knudsen was linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium over the summer as Tony Pulis looked to replace Fabio Da Silva, who departed for Nantes.

The Dane was one of several players watched by Pulis, who eventually swooped to sign Sam McQueen from Southampton on a season-long loan deal.

Stoke were also interested and saw a bid for the full-back knocked back as he entered the final year of his contract.

But recent reports suggested that a January move for the 26-year-old could be a possibility, with Knudsen telling the press in his homeland that there was 'concrete interest' in his services.

And he hinted that he would be open to a January switch as he enters the final six months of his current agreement.

However, he now appears to have performed a u-turn, claiming he is happy at Portman Road and is willing to enter discussions over a new deal.

In an interview with the club, Knudsen claims that his focus remains on keeping the Tractor Boys in the Championship rather than on sealing a move elsewhere, and that he would be willing to stay at the club.

"The main thing for me at the moment is to get out of the relegation battle," he said.

"I have a situation I’d like to get sorted but the most important thing is the club.

"I’ve spoken to the gaffer & he wants to speak to the owner.

"I’ve had a short conversation with him but I’ve left all that to my agent now.

"It’s been brilliant the last three years & if we could get a good solution I’d like to stay.

"My main focus is on the next month now and getting out of the relegation places. I’ll leave it to Marcus and my agent."