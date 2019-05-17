Middlesbrough and West Brom eye League One manager - but face steep release clause

Middlesbrough are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley.

Press Association Sport claim that the Imps' boss - who guided his side to promotion to League One this term - is one of the names under consideration by the Boro heir achy.

They report that Cowley is on chairman Steve Gibson's initial list of potential replacements for Tony Pulis, who is to leave the club after it was announced today that his contract will not be renewed.

However, Boro aren't the only side reportedly keen on Cowley, with West Brom also thought to be weighing-up a move for the young manager.

One stumbling block for either side could be the 40-year-old's release clause, which is believed to be set at around the £500,000 mark.

Cowley has enjoyed great success since taking over at Sincil Bank, guiding Lincoln to two promotions in three years as they sealed a rise from the National League to the third tier while also embarking on a memorable FA Cup run.

He and brother Nicky Cowley have previously been linked with a number of high-profile jobs, including roles at Ipswich Town and Barnsley.