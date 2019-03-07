Middlesbrough announce 2019/20 season tickets - with a minor cost increase for supporters

Middlesbrough fans will have to pay slightly more for their season tickets next campaign - but that could prove good value if the club are promoted to the Premier League.

Boro are still in contention for promotion back to the top flight, with Tony Pulis' side perched in the play-off places with a dozen games remaining.

And while it remains uncertain which division Middlesbrough will be plying their trade in next season, the club have confirmed season ticket prices for the new campaign.

Fans will have to pay slightly more for the 2019/20 season, with adult season tickets purchased during the early bird period increasing by approximately £1 per game.

But that price will also apply should Boro earn promotion, while fans will still be able to benefit from a free pint or hot drink at every league home game.

The price rise is the first at the Riverside Stadium in several years, with supporters having seen prices frozen since the 2015/16 campaign.

Indeed, Boro have only upped season ticket costs twice in the last 15 years.

For next season, adult season tickets will start at £420 with the highest-priced ticket available at £581.

Discounts are once again available for under 21s, under 18s and over 65s.

Full pricing can be found HERE.

The early bird prices apply to both renewing season ticket holders and new applicants, but the offer is only available until 8pm on Friday, April 12.