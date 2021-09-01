Middlesbrough announce late transfer departure as Djed Spence joins Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough have officially the loan departure of Djed Spence to Nottingham Forest – 18 hours after the closure of the transfer window.
Forest made a late move for the 21-year-old on deadline day but it appeared the paperwork would not be completed in time.
However, Chris Hughton’s side have been able to finalise the deal, which is a loan until the end of the campaign.
Spence, who joined Boro from Fulham, has played in the Championship this season but Neil Warnock has been known to question the wing-back’s attitude.
The player was not involved in the matchday squad for the club’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers last time out.
Spence had been a target for Southampton and Leicester City earlier in the window, however, with no concrete bids submitted, it seemed as if their interest had cooled.
Boro capped off a productive summer on deadline day as striker Andraz Sporar and midfielder James Lea Siliki joined the Teessiders from Sporting Lisbon and Stade Rennais, respectively.