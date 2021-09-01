Middlesbrough announce late transfer departure as Djed Spence joins Nottingham Forest

Djed Spence has joined Nottingham Forest on loan. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Forest made a late move for the 21-year-old on deadline day but it appeared the paperwork would not be completed in time.

However, Chris Hughton’s side have been able to finalise the deal, which is a loan until the end of the campaign.

Spence, who joined Boro from Fulham, has played in the Championship this season but Neil Warnock has been known to question the wing-back’s attitude.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player was not involved in the matchday squad for the club’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Spence had been a target for Southampton and Leicester City earlier in the window, however, with no concrete bids submitted, it seemed as if their interest had cooled.

Boro capped off a productive summer on deadline day as striker Andraz Sporar and midfielder James Lea Siliki joined the Teessiders from Sporting Lisbon and Stade Rennais, respectively.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.