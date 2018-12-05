Middlesbrough attendances: How full the Riverside has been so far compared to the rest of the Championship

Middlesbrough might rank 10th in the Championship when it comes to average home attendances - but just how full has the Riverside been this season?

Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of the Riverside has been full so far and how it compares to the rest of Boro's second-tier rivals. Some clubs might surprise you...

Percentage of stadium filled: 44.1%'Average attendance: 11,086

1. Wigan Athletic - 22nd

Percentage of stadium filled: 45.7%'Average attendance: 11,598

2. Hull City - 21st

Percentage of stadium filled: 46.3%'Average attendance: 14,423

3. Blackburn Rovers - 20th

Percentage of stadium filled: 49.3%'Average attendance: 14,154

4. Bolton Wanderers - 19th

