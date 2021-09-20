Middlesbrough beat Bolton Wanderers to win 2004 League Cup Final: Where are they now?

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 29: The Middlesbrough team celebrate with the Carling Cup after their victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Carling Cup Final match between Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough at The Millennium Stadium on February 29, 2004 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In 2004 Middlesbrough won the League Cup thanks to early goals from Joseph-Desire Job and Bolo Zenden.

It didn’t take very long for Steve McClaren’s side to gain the advantage with Job scoring inside two minutes sending Wembley Stadium into hysterics and they didn’t even have time to calm down before Bolo Zenden doubled their lead with a penalty.

Despite over 80 minutes remaining, Bolton Wanderers failed to make a comeback and Kevin Davies goal wasn’t enough to give them a chance at winning the game or even taking it to extra-time.

Mark Schwarzer spent eleven years with Middlesbrough - making over 300 appearances. He daprted the club in 2008 and signed for Fulham, before enjoying brief spells with Chelsea and Leicester City as a back-up option. The keeper retired in 2016 and has said since that a number of clubs have attempted to bring him out of retirement but failed and the Australian is now a football pundit.

While it was that day at Wembley that won them the League Cup, their semi-final victory over Arsenal’s invincibles was perhaps more impressive.

After being their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals, Middlesbrough went on to do the double over the Gunners over the two legs and shocked the world of football.

So where is the team that beat the Invincibles and won the League Cup now?

Danny Mills retired from football in 2009 after signing for Manchester City following his loan spell with Middlesbrough. The former defender is now a regular pundit with the likes of the BBC and for BT Sport.

Ugo Ehiogu spent seven years in Middlesbrough before signing for Rangers in 2007. The former edefender went onto play for Sheffield United and non-league side Wembley before retiring. Ehiogu managed Tottenham Hotspur's Under-23 side until he passed away in 2017 at the age of 44.

Gareth Southgate was Middlesbrough's captain when they won the League Cup. The former defender retired with the club and soon became manager in 2006. As every football fan will know, Southgate became England boss in 2016 and has since led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-final and the Euros final.

After five years with Boro, Franck Queudrue signed for Fulham in 2006. The Frenchman went onto play for Birmingham City, Colchester United and Lens before eventually retiring with Red Star in 2013. The former defender now works in football intermediary and is often spotted at the Riverside Stadium and Rockcliffe Park.

Gaizka Nendieta retired with Middlesbrough after four years with the club and settled with his family in nearby Yarm. The former Barcelona and Valencia midfielder now works as an ambassador for La Liga and often does bits of punditry in Spanish football and also became a professional DJ.

Doriva featured for Middlesbrough towards the end of his career, spending three years in England before signing for America-SP in 2007. During his time in Brazil doctors detected a heart problem and so he decided to retire at 35.

Following Boateng's departure from Middlesbrough he went onto play for Hull City, Skoda Xanthi, Nottingham Forest and T-Team. The former midfielder retired from football and became manager of Kelantan FA in 2014, before going on to become a coach at Blackburn Rovers Under 13s (2018-19), Aston Villa Under 18s (2019-20) and now Aston Villa Under 23s.

Bolo Zenden scored Middlesbrough's second in the League Cup Final and went onto play for the club for another year before joining Liverpool. The Dutchman also enjoyed spells with Marseille and Sunderland before retiring on Wearside at 34-years-old. Zenden went on to become assistant manager at Chelsea (2012-13) and Jong PSV (2013-15) and is now a coach at PSV.

Juninho was one of the best players to ever pull on a Middlesbrough shirt, enjoying three spells with the club. His third spell in England was when he won the League Cup and went on to leave that summer, signing for Celtic. The talented midfielder went on to play for Palmeiras, Flamengo and Sydney FC. The Brazilian became player-president at Ituano in 2010 before retiring.