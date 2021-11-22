Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder reveals Andraz Sporar injury latest ahead of Preston North End clash as ex-Boro winger signs for Sheffield Wednesday

Boro drew 1-1 with Millwall at the weekend and they have an opportunity to get three points when Preston make the short trip from Lancashire.

Wilder suffered an injury blow at the weekend but he is hoping the ankle injury suffered by Andraz Sporar won’t keep him out long.

However, he remains a major doubt for Tuesday.

Chris Wilder. (Photo by John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images)

Wilder said: “He had his ankle in an ice bucket at the weekend, so there’s obviously an issue there.

"He’s doing his best to make himself available though. There’s another couple with bumps and bruises, but that’s what you’d expect after a competitive game.

“If I was a player, I’d want to play.

"I’d want to play, and I hope that’s the feeling of the players, that they want to play in this team.

"That’s what I need. I want to have the most difficult job. I want to have 21 or 22 where I’m going, ‘Right, here we go’.”

Wilder added: “Dael Fry is not a million miles away, we’re possibly looking at the back end of the week for him to join in, which is big for us.

“He’s obviously a big player. Payero is pretty much the same. He’ll miss out against Preston, but isn’t far away.”

