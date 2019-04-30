Middlesbrough boss hails Liverpool-linked youngster after 'fabulous' performances

Tony Pulis has praised Middlesbrough duo Dael Fry and Darren Randolph - proclaiming the pair as his picks for player of the season.

Fry, who was reportedly being watched by Liverpool at the turn of the year, earned praise from the Boro boss after a season which has seen him flourish on the first team stage.

Injury may have cruelly curtailed the England under-21 international's progress in recent weeks, but Pulis has been left impressed by some 'fabulous' performances in a number of positions.

“Randolph and Dael would be my picks," he said, speaking to the Northern Echo.

"Dael has been ... just before he got injured, his performances were very good.

"The great thing about Dael is he’s played left-back, right-back, he would be playing left-back now, centre-half and he’s also played in midfield in a couple of games.

“He’s done fabulous. He’s got to grow a little bit in terms of his character but he’s been fabulous.

"I don’t want to give Dael too much (credit) because there’s still a lot more to come. But he’s come on. He’s had his games where he’s not been brilliant of course but for a kid he’s been smashing.”

Pulis also had praise for fellow youngster Lewis Wing - who returned to the first-team fold on Saturday and netted in the win over Reading.

“The other one has been Wingy," he added.

"He’s been a treat to work with, someone who’s come out of lower leagues, it’s been refreshing – and he’s been the find of the Championship this season."