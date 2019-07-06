Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate reacts to Grazer AK defeat and provides Daniel Ayala injury update
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate was encouraged by his side’s first pre-season performance despite a 2-0 defeat to Austrian side Grazer AK on Friday.
The Teessiders named a youthful and inexperienced side to face the second-tier outfit, with several of Boro’s academy prospects getting the chance to impress.
Following his appointment last month Woodgate set out his vision for Boro to play an attacking, possession-based game under his watch.
There were evident signs of Boro trying to play out from the back here, but Woodgate knows the process will take time.
“We’ve been working now ten days, seven with the football,” he told the club website. “The lads have worked really hard all week, and [Grazer] are fresh coming into it off the back end of their season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I’ve got no complaints. We’re playing the way we want to play, and that won’t be changing. We’re sticking to our plan, and the more we practise the better we’ll be - and the players realise that.
“You get your minutes in your legs and you work as hard as you can. We’ve got another five friendlies before the season starts and as we get fitter we’ll be better on the ball.”
There was some concern when defender Daniel Ayala gingerly left the field midway through the first half, yet Woodgate doesn’t believe the injury is serious.
“I think he was just a bit tight,” said Boro’s head coach. “He’s trained hard, and he hasn’t missed a session.”