Middlesbrough boss Jonthan Woodgate provides glowing assessment of predecessor Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis left Middlesbrough under a cloud last month – yet the former Boro boss could have laid the foundations for his successor, Jonathan Woodgate, to succeed at the Riverside.
Woodgate, who worked as Pulis’ first-team coach last term, became the Teessiders’ new boss last week – his first senior role in management.
Towards the end of his tenure, Pulis was criticised by Boro fans for his tactics and style of play at the Riverside, yet Woodgate, in his first managerial press conference, was full of praise for his predecessor.
“The grounding I had under Tony Pulis, I couldn't have done this job without his guidance and the way he was with me,” said Woodgate.
“Honestly he was fantastic, a superb man, a really good solid man and the chairman would say the same.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Woodgate also vowed to play an attacking brand of football at the Riverside next season – which would mark a significant change following Pulis’ often conservative approach.
During his impressive playing career, Woodgate played under several managers at the top level, and insists he learnt a great deal from each of them.
“We all have our different ways and philosophies of playing football, it can differ with different coaches, added Woodgate.
“If you look at the coaches I've worked under before, with a Bobby Robson - a different style, with a Venables – a different style, with a Redknapp – a different style. Whatever I want to do I will try to implement that on the football pitch.”