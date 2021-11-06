The Boro boss takes his side to the Midlands this afternoon to take on one of the Championship’s promotion favourites West Bromwich Albion, a side who are currently benefiting from parachute payments having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Baggies, alongside the likes of Norwich City, have become synonymous with the term ‘yoyo club’ in recent years given their tendency to flit between both the Premier League and Championship with a series of promotions and relegations.

But providing those clubs who suffer relegation from the Premier League can get things right, and gain promotion back to the top flight within three seasons of their parachute payments, it can allow them to benefit financially and create more funds to be able to splash the cash.

Neil Warnock takes his Middlesbrough side to face West Bromwich Albion this afternoon. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One example of this can be seen in Robbie Brady’s recent decision to join league leaders Bournemouth after Warnock admitted his side were unable to match what the Cherries were offering the Republic of Ireland international.

And asked whether parachute payments skew things in the Championship, Warnock said: “I think they do. If you’re one of those teams you think it's a great idea and the rest of the league think it’s an unfair advantage. That’s how football is.

“I don't understand how they’ll change it,” the Boro boss added.

“It’s got to come from the people above. The only problem is, with the big clubs who come down they've got so many contracted players on big wages - if they haven’t got the clause that their wages go down, then they need the parachutes to keep the players.

“If they [the EFL] brought it in it would make teams who get promoted not go so silly wage-wise, and it would put more houses in order and make it a fairer division without parachute payments.

“But I can’t see it happening in the next 18-months if I’m honest.”

It makes for games like this afternoon’s at the Hawthorns all the more difficult for teams like Boro who are unable to compete financially against those payments for players.

And as a result, Boro head to an Albion side who are yet to lose at home this season still with a depleted squad with Martin Payero a doubt and Matt Crooks missing through suspension.

But, with the odds firmly stacked against them, Warnock admits these are the types of games he has thrived on throughout his prolonged managerial career.

“I like going to places like this when they haven’t lost a game. I’d rather go there than go to a team that’s never won a game,” he said.

“I enjoy it when we haven’t got a chance according to everybody like bookies and you journalists and things like that. They’re the games you really revel in and your players have to stand up and be counted. I’m looking forward to it.

“They’re a top side and there’ll be a good crowd. I always get a good reception with the West Brom fans and they know I’ll try and spoil the party if I can. We’ve got good players and I don’t see any reason why we can’t give them a good game.”

