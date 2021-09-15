Neil Warnock, manager of Middlesbrough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Warnock will be without the defensive duo of Marc Bola and Paddy McNair for tonight’s Championship clash with bottom of the table Nottingham Forest but insists the club will not rush into bringing in any players for the sake of it through the free agent market.

“There are [free agents available] but there are not that many English players,” he said.

“We did consider one particular player but he’s signed for another club.

“Nobody has knocked our door down really. It’s pointless just taking anybody on, especially as a lot of the foreign lads that are available haven’t played.”

Despite the lack of a breakthrough in the free agent market Warnock is hopeful those players missing through injury will be available for selection again soon with Martin Payero joining both Bola and McNair as three of the notable absentees ahead of the trip to the City Ground.

And the 72-year-old suggests he will not be forced into making any signings, conceding he may have to wait until the January window.

“We’ll have to go with what we’ve got at the minute,” he said.

“I don’t think these [injured] lads will be too long in coming back. It’s just sod’s law that probably the one position we haven’t got is the one where the lad [Bola] has got injured but we’ll just have to get on with that.

“It’s really difficult, so if we have to wait until January, we’ll have to do that really.”

