Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis discusses injuries and Stewart Downing's situation ahead of Wigan clash

Middlesbrough defenders George Friend and Aden Flint are unlikely to feature against Wigan this weekend, according to Tony Pulis.

The pair both missed Boro's Championship victory over QPR through injury last weekend, but are progressing well according to their manager.

Boro will hope to make it three wins in a row when they visit the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon, when they'll face a Latics side who sit 19th in the table.

Recent results have seen Boro consolidate their position in the top six, and Pulis insists the mood is high among the group.

"It's been a good week, everyone has trained well, the ones who are injured are getting closer," said Pulis.

"Not sure how close they'll be for Saturday but they're all progressing which is important.

"George and Flinty are still progressing but I don't think they'll be fit for Saturday."

Pulis was also asked about Stewart Downing's ongoing contract situation, which has resulted in the winger being left on the bench in recent weeks.

Downing, who is out of contract at the end of the season, will gain an extension to his current deal if he starts one more game for the club.

However, a compromise is yet to be reached.

"Nothing, that's being left to the powers that be," said Pulis when asked if there had been any progress with the negotiations.

"They did Stewart's contract and it's a matter between Stewart, the chairman and obviously Neil (Bausor)."