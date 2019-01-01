Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis explains Martin Braithwaite's situation following Derby draw

Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite looks set to leave the Riverside this month, with a move to Spanish side Leganes on the cards.

Boro boss Tony Pulis confirmed the Danish international is in talks with the La Liga club, ahead of a proposed loan move.

Pulis was asked about Braithwaite's situation following Boro's 1-1 draw at Derby on Saturday, as well as potential incomings.

“We're doing some business in and outs," said Pulis.

“Braithwaite is talking to Leganes. It's a club that was interested in him in the summer, obviously we didn't want him to go in the summer but he's over there talking to them now and we think that''ll happen, so we'll move on.”

The Danish forward, who was signed by Garry Monk back in 2017, handed in a transfer request last summer before a move to Leganes collapsed.

Following the sale of Adama Traore, Pulis was keen to hang onto Braithwaite back then, however the striker hasn't started a league game since November.

“I haven't had a lot of time with him,” admitted Pulis. “I had about two or three weeks with Martin before he went last year and four or five months this year so I haven't had a lot of time but good luck to him.

“He wanted to go in the summer, we didn't want him to go, but he's now got his move I think.”

When asked if the transfer was completed, he added: “They are still talking I believe.”

Pulis' side came from a goal down at Pride Park after Jordan Hugill's equliser cancelled out Harry Wilson's second-minute opener.

Boro defender Aden Flint didn't feature after suffering an injury in the warm-up, but Pulis was delighted with the way his side responded.

“We’re disappointed, really,” added Pulis.

“We’ve lost Flinty (Aden Flint) before the game and I thought we looked really loose at the beginning of the match and they scored after two minutes.

"But we got ourselves together again and I thought we finished the half the better team.

“Second half, we took the game to them. In the last ten minutes it was to and throw a little bit.

“We’re a little bit disappointed we’ve not got the three points, but I’m absolutely delighted with the response."