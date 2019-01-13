Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has two fresh injury concerns after 'bruising' Birmingham victory

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis revealed he has two new injury concerns following his side's 2-1 win at Birmingham.

Boro remain fifth in the Championship but consolidated their position inside the top six, courtesy of Britt Assombalonga's late winner at St Andrews eight minutes from time.

The Teessiders appeared to be in control when Lewis Wing opened the scoring in the 37th minute, but rode their luck after the interval, as centre-back Harlee Dean headed against the post and Che Adams had a penalty appeal turned down.

Birmingham, who are managed by ex-Boro boss Garry Monk, did make a breakthrough when Adams' fired home an equaliser 11 minutes from time, yet the sides were level for just three minutes.

Pulis' side are now just four points off the automatic promotion places, but the Boro boss admitted afterwards the win may have come at a cost.

Midfield duo Lewis Wing and George Saville both picked up late knocks during the competitive fixture, but Pulis is hopeful they'll be available to face Millwall next weekend.

“Wingy picked up a little knock,” said Pulis. “That’s why we took him off but I think he will be okay.

"Saville has got a little abductor strain I think but all-in-all, in what was a pretty bruising game at times I think the lads are okay.”

Pulis thought his side deserved the three points, which saw Boro move five points clear of seventh-place Bristol City.

In the first half the visitors created by far the better chances, as Birmingham defender Kristian Pedersen made two goal-line clearances to deny Jordan Hugill and Dael Fry.

"I thought first half just to come in just 1-0 up was a travesty," Pulis said. "We should have been out of sight."

"Second half, they came very direct and we had to defend - and we did that ever so well.

"They've got a great goal and there were one or two other scares.

"But it was a great goal from Britt, too - he gets his chance and he finishes - and I think we deserved to win it."