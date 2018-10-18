Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis reveals why he was keen to tie midfielder down to new deal

Tony Pulis has spoken of his delight at securing Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on a new long-term deal.

The 23-year-old has played six times for the first team this campaign, and has started three times in the Championship after impressing Pulis in pre-season.

Wing, who has previously enjoyed a loan spell at Yeovil, extended his contract at the club until 2022 over the international break.

Pulis said: “I’m delighted with Lewis. He's come on a bomb since going out on loan. The lad has come on a bomb.

“That's one of the main reasons why so many young players are going forward, they're being allowed to go out on loan.

"Lewis is another example of someone who has pushed on.

"He's got a long way to go yet, but we're delighted with him. Given time, he's got a great chance.”

After arriving from non-league AFC Shildon in the summer of 2017, Wing's rise to the senior side has been impressive but by his own admission, the midfielder still has a lot to learn.

Wing said: "It’s been a mad year, and I’m happy to put pen to paper and get on with things.

"I think I’ve got a lot to improve on still, but at the start of the season I couldn’t have asked for much more."