Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis reveals why he won't walk away after Bristol City defeat

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has vowed to carry on until he's told otherwise, despite a chastening run of five straight defeats.

Boro have slipped out of the play-off places after a dismal run of results, the latest of which came on Tuesday when Bristol City won 1-0 at the Riverside.

Home supporters let their feelings known at the full-time whistle, when loud chats of 'we want Pulis out' were hard to ignore.

When asked if he was worried about his position after the game, Pulis told the press he wouldn't make a decision regarding his future - which will instead be determined by chairman Steve Gibson.

“I don't determine my job, that's up to Steve and he'll make the best decision for this football club he's always done that. I'll just keep going," said Pulis.

“It's nothing to do with me it's up to Steve, ask him. I carry on, me, I'll keep going.

“The important thing is the players keep performing the way they have been and the results will come.

“I'm disappointed for the lads because they kept going tonight,” he added.

“We had 23 shots at goal tonight, 17 on Saturday, that's 40 shots in two games. I don't think I had that at Stoke for a season never mind two games so they need a break, the lads need a break.”

Pulis was also questioned about the discontent shown by supporters after the final whistle, to which the Boro boss replied:

“I'll never criticise supporters, they pay their money, I'm a custodian of this football club for the time that you are given and you get on with the job and you do the job to the best of your ability.

“If I thought the players were out there and not showing for the ball and hiding – but you've watched it tonight and I don't think there was any of that.

“Yes, they are disappointed, we are all disappointed because we've played four games and out of those four games there's only the Villa game we deserved to lose.

“The one thing I want to say is you can't fault the players. I thought the players did really well and we played some good stuff tonight."