The Championship's 'dirtiest' teams

Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Birmingham City rank among the Championship's 'dirtiest' teams so far this season

The Championship has racked up 502 yellow cards with a quarter of the season gone.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:15 pm

With a quarter of the 2021/22 Championship campaign played, we are taking at look (via WhoScored stats) at this season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings and red cards to examine which teams are the 'dirtiest’ in the second tier of English football and where each side ranks in the league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. We have also included each team's most ill-disciplined player:

1. Sheffield United - Total score: 61

Fouls: 94. Yellow cards: 14. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Rhys Norrington-Davies & John Fleck

Photo: Nigel Roddis

Photo Sales

2. Bristol City - Total score: 73

Fouls: 114. Yellow cards: 16. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Rob Atkinson.

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Nottingham Forest - Total score: 73

Fouls: 116. Yellow cards: 15. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Tobias Figueiredo, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, James Garner.

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales

4. Swansea City - Total score: 76

Fouls: 116. Yellow cards: 18. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 0. Worst disciplined player: Ryan Manning.

Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
MiddlesbroughBournemouthBirmingham City
Next Page
Page 1 of 6