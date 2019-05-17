Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson reacts to Tony Pulis' departure

Middlesbrough have confirmed that manager Tony Pulis has left the club after 18 months in charge.

The 61-year-old Welshman took charge of the Teessiders in December 2018, signing a one-and-a-half year deal at the Riverside.

But after failing to reach finish in the Championship play-off places this season, the club have confirmed Pulis will not be signing a new deal.

Pulis had said he was due to sit down and discuss his future with Boro chairman Steve Gibson and, in the club's official statement, Gibson thanked Pulis for his work.

“I’d like to thank Tony for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months. He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman," said Gibson.

“Two years ago we invested heavily in the squad in terms of transfer fees and salaries in an attempt to regain our Premier League status. This happened before Tony’s arrival.

“Over the past 18 months Tony has been proactive, not only in the ambition to win football matches and promotion to the Premier League, but also in addressing our financial position in order to comply and respect the Championship Fair Play criteria. He has ensured that the club is stable and strong for the future. He leaves us in excellent condition.

“Tony’s backing of our Academy has seen many youngsters make their first team debuts. I am sure that Dael Fry, Lewis Wing, Marcus Tavernier, and Nathan Wood will be grateful for the faith he has shown in them.

“I’m sorry to see Tony leave but our friendship and my gratitude will remain. Tony and his family will always be welcome at Middlesbrough Football Club.”