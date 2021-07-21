Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web.

Boro close in on midfield target

After missing out on a deal to sign Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Boro now appear to be closing in on the signing of Rotherham’s Matt Crooks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Crooks playing for Rotherham.

Sunderland and Ipswich were also said to be interested in the 27-year-old, yet Millers boss Paul Warne was reluctant to sell to a League One rival.

When asked about Crooks following Boro’s 2-1 win over Saltash United, Warnock said: "We’re quite close at the minute to getting a couple over the line this week.

"Crooks is one we’ve been talking about, but there’s a couple more we’ve been talking about too."

Ipswich leading race for Hayden Coulson

Warnock has also admitted some players could leave the Riverside this summer.

Left-back Hayden Coulson has been linked with a loan move away from the Riverside, with Ipswich, Sunderland and Luton reportedly interested.

According to TeamTalk, Ipswich are now on the verge of signing the 23-year-old, yet it’s not stated if that would be a permanent or loan deal.

Coulson made just six Championship starts for Boro last season and has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside.

Ex-Boro keeper linked with shock move

Finally, former Boro goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is reportedly being considered by several Premier League clubs.

The 29-year-old, who was on loan at the Riverside last season, is a free agent after his contract at Fulham expired in June.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have made a move for Bettinelli, with Villa boss Dean Smith wanting a new goalkeeper to compete with No 1 Emi Martinez and back-up stopper Jed Steer.

The same report claims Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs also tracking Bettinelli, as they look to sign an additional back-up option between the sticks.

Birmingham have also been credited with interest in the player who made 41 Championship appearances for Boro last season but wasn’t considered a target on Teesside this summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.