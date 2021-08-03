Middlesbrough 'close in' on new signing as former winger finds new club

Here we round-up the latest transfer news from The Riverside and beyond.

Deal reportedly agreed for Argentine midfielder

Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero is on the verge of a £5million transfer to Teesside after a price between Boro and Banfield was reportedly agreed.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

Payero made his debut for Banfield in 2018 and recently featured in three games for Argentina at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The midfielder also apparently has an admirer at Middlesbrough as it’s also reported that coach Leo Perkovich recommended Payero to manager Neil Warnock.

Former Boro winger finds new club

Ex-Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson is on the verge of signing for Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer after his release from the Riverside in July.

Johnson, who played over 100 games for Middlesbrough, has also attracted interest from Blackpool, Millwall and Hull City this window, according to The72.

Warnock in support of “Grab a Jab” Day

Neil Warnock has given his support for the “Grab a Jab” day where the MFC Foundation’s bus was used to offer vaccines to young people across the region.

“I’m very proud of the football club being able to play a part in this,” he said. “To have our home stadium as a vaccination centre, and to be able to work with the NHS and the local community via the MFC Foundation Health Bus is terrific.

“The pandemic has been very hard for a lot of people and anything at all that contributes in the fight against this virus has my full support.

"I’m pleased and proud that we can play a part in some way, particularly for the people of our area.

Teesside Together

Tickets for Middlesbrough’s first home game of the 2021/22 season are now on sale.

Neil Warnock’s men face Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City on Saturday 14th August, in what will be their first appearance in front of crowds at the Riverside since the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in March 2020.

Tickets for the visit of QPR, scheduled for Wednesday 18th August, have also gone on sale.

