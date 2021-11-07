Chris Wilder.

A club statement read: “The 54-year-old takes over with immediate effect and will be joined by his long-time assistant Alan Knill.

"Chris brings a wealth of experience to the club, having managed over 1,000 games since taking his first steps in management with non-league Alfreton Town in 2001.’

The former Sheffield United boss takes over from Neil Warnock following his sacking yesterday.

"The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all," the club on Warnock’s statement read.

Wilder is a four-time promotion winner, having guided Oxford out of the Conference in 2010, won League Two with Northampton in 2016 and most recently guiding Sheffield United from the third tier to the Premier League in 2019.

Middlesbrough are currently 14th in the Championship after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing West Brom.

