Middlesbrough confirm striker departure with Tony Pulis handed transfer boost

Middlesbrough have confirmed that striker Martin Braithwaite has left the club.

The Danish international has completed a switch to Spanish side Leganes - who were also interested in a deal during the summer window.

Braithwaite will team-up with the La Liga side on a half-season loan deal after jetting off to Spain earlier this week for talks.

Tony Pulis has scarcely been able to benefit from the striker's ability and he made just 19 appearances for Middlesbrough this season.

And Pulis has now wished him well as he prepares to help Leganes climb the table in the Spanish top flight.

Speaking after the draw with Derby, the Boro manager said: "Braithwaite is talking to Leganes. The club who were interested in him in the summer. We think that will happen.

“I have not had a lot of time with him, I had two or three weeks before he went last season on loan, and four or five months this season.

"Good luck if he wants to go. He wanted to go in the summer. He has got his move now.”

This move puts an end to a transfer saga which had seen the former Toulouse striker hand in a transfer request at the Riverside Stadium at the start of the campaign after spending time away from the club on loan last season.

And it could hand Pulis a boost, with another salary set to come off a wage bill he had previously described as 'enormous'.

Such news could prove a boost for Middlesbrough as they look to strengthen their squad in the January window, with the manager keen on further recruits.