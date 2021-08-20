Here, we round up all the latest transfer rumours that have emerged from The Riverside today

Boro confirm signing of winger

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of winger Toyosi Olusanya from National League South side Billericay Town.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has added Toyosi Olusanya to his squad and eyes up another addition (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Olusanya had trials at clubs such as Chelsea and Wolves this summer and joins Boro on a two-year deal.

It may take some time for Olusanya to make his mark at The Riverside, however, boss Neil Warnock is excited about his new addition:

"I wanted to give him an opportunity.” Warnock said.

"I came from non-league myself, I watched him play and I just had a hunch. He knows Isaiah [Jones] too which is a plus.

"I hope he enjoys himself here, it's a big ask but I hope he can excite everyone here like he excites me. He's got a great attitude."

Deal ‘very close’ for van Bergen

Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen is ‘very close’ to joining Middlesbrough, say reports.

It is believed that van Bergen has played his last game for Heerenveen as he prepares to head to Teesside to conclude his transfer.

The winger featured in his side’s only league game of the season so far, playing the full 90 minutes at right-wing in a 1-0 win against Go Ahead Eagles, but he is not expected to feature in Heerenveen’s game against RKC Waalwijk tomorrow night.

Greek side make approach for Akpom

Chuba Akpom has been the subject of an approach from Greek side Panathinaikos according to reports in Greece.

Akpom isn’t expected to have a major role at The Riverside this season and has been heavily linked with moves away from the club all summer.

Turkish-side Besiktas have held a long-standing interest in the former-Arsenal striker but it seems as though Panathinaikos have shown the most concrete interest.

They will certainly hope that Akpom can replicate the form he showed at fellow Greek side PAOK where he scored 18 times in 79 games in the Greek Super League.

