Middlesbrough could lose prized asset to local rivals Newcastle - reports

Middlesbrough attacker Adama Traore has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

As revealed by our sister title, the Yorkshire Post, Boro are bracing themselves for bids for Traore after an impressive season.

The 22-year-old, who was linked with Chelsea and Everton earlier this summer, was the standout performer as Tony Pulis' side reached the play-off semi-finals.

And now Newcastle are reported to have entered the race to sign the speedy Spaniard as Rafa Benitez looks for some attacking recruits.

The Post suggests that the asking price for Traore could be as little as £15million - half his rumoured valuation earlier this summer.

Benitez was linked with a swoop for the attacker last season and has long been an admirer of Traore's talents.