Middlesbrough crash out of FA Cup with humiliating defeat at Newport County

Newport set up an FA Cup money-spinner against Manchester City by defeating Middlesbrough 2-0 in their fourth-round replay.

Robbie Willmott and former Hartlepool United striker Padraig Amond were the heroes as Sky Bet League Two minnows County - the lowest-ranked side in the last 16 - bridged a gap of 57 places between them and Championship side Middlesbrough on the league ladder.

It was a thoroughly miserable evening for Tony Pulis, who was brought up just a few miles away from Rodney Parade.

But the Boro boss can have no complaints as his side were second best in every department.

Heavy rain had made conditions difficult but the two sides soon settled down to producing an absorbing tie, played at a frenetic pace.

Jonny Howson fizzed the first opening wide but Boro were fortunate to survive a strong penalty appeal for handball and a goalmouth scramble in the space of a minute.

Dimi Konstantopoulos was grateful to drop on the ball on his goal-line after Jamille Matt and Amond both stabbed goalwards without conviction.

The Greek goalkeeper had to be alert again to stop an Amond header looping in at the far post, but Boro were almost ahead when Jordan Hugill raced on to Howson’s pass and struck the

outside of the post from 20 yards.

But it was County who carried the greater threat and, after Konstantopoulos’ face came to the rescue by denying Amond from close range, Joss Labadie just failed to connect with Regan

Poole’s cross.

Willmott was a constant danger down the right and another fine run and cross from the winger ended with Konstantopoulos pushing out Amond’s point-blank header.

Parity did not last in the second half as Willmott advanced to the edge of the area and unleashed a 20-yard drive past Konstantopoulos’ despairing dive.

Pulis turned to his bench quickly to make three substitutions but Boro huffed and puffed after County sealed matters with Amond showing his goal knack again.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn thinks Newport will make £1million from this cup run, with more TV money against City to come.

But, for now, it is all about the glory and County fans were celebrating one of the club’s most memorable nights wildly at the final whistle.

Newport County: Day, Poole, O’Brien, Demetriou, Willmott (Pipe 86), Bennett, Bakinson, Labadie (Dolan 74), Butler, Amond, Matt. Subs Not Used: Marsh-Brown, Sheehan, Hornby-

Forbes, Crofts, Townsend. Goals: Willmott 47, Amond 67.

Middlesbrough: Konstantopoulos, Ayala, Flint, Fry, McNair (van La Parra 46), Howson, Clayton, Wing, Friend, Hugill (Gestede 57), Assombalonga (Fletcher 61). Subs Not Used: Downing, Tavernier, Lonergan, Besic.

Att: 6,552 Ref: Stuart Attwell.