Middlesbrough. Crystal Palace and Leeds set to swoop for 20-goal striker - reports

Middlesbrough are one of a host of clubs interested in a move for USA international Gyasi Zardes, according to reports.

TeamTalk claim that Boro are set to up their interest in the Columbus Crew man after learning that he could be available in the summer.

Zardes, who netted 20 times for the MLS side last season, is thought to be keen on a move to England after excelling on home soil.

The striker has 40 caps for his country and has also represented LA Galaxy in a strong career.

And his next move could take him across the Atlantic, with several clubs thought to be keen on a move for the frontman.

Fulham, Huddersfield, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Norwich are all thought to be tracking Zardes and are set to up their attempts to lure him to England in the coming weeks.

Zardes, 27, has previously been earmarked as 'one to watch' by Lionel Messi.