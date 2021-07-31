The 22-year-old has picked up a hamstring issue and missed Boro’s pre-season friendlies against York and Rotherham.

When asked about the playmaker after his side’s 1-0 win over Rotherham, Warnock said: “Different reports really. I was told he might miss the start of the season then I was told he might not miss the start of the season.

“He's nicked his hamstring but it's not a severe grade or anything, we'll have to wait and see.

Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

“I'm still optimistic he might be involved next week.

“He gives us so much more. I've had to give him a bit of a roasting because his warm-ups have not been so good.

“When I've watched him on video training, he hasn't warmed up properly then he's exploding into games.

"He has to warm up properly. We've had a chat and I think he's taken it on board, not just for now but for his career.”

Boro winger Isaiah Jones was also forced off with an injury against Rotherham in the first half after starting as a left wing-back.

"I think he smashed his nose and the doc thinks he might have fractured his eye-socket as well,” replied Warnock when asked about Jones.

“I spoke to his agent this morning and he's telling me he's better going out on loan. I said when did you speak to him last, he said about a week ago, I said he's playing tonight!”

Boro winger Sammy Ameobi is also set to miss the Fulham game with a knee injury.

