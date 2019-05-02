Middlesbrough dealt transfer blow as Celtic boss provides update on ex-Chelsea and Manchester City winger

With just one game to go in the regular league campaign, Middlesbrough's focus is firmly fixed on the final Championship play-off spot.

But, with the summer transfer window fast approaching, the seasonal rumour mill is beginning to pick up pace, with players being linked to and from the Riverside.

Recent reports have linked Middlesbrough youngster Marcus Tavernier away from Teesside, while Boro were said to be interested in Celtic winger Scott Sinclair.

According to the Sun, Sinclair was a target for Boro, regardless if they win promotion from the Championship, after scoring 17 goals for the Hoops this season.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City winger, who joined Celtic from Aston Villa in 2016, only had one year left on his contract at Celtic Park.

Yet interim Hoops boss Neil Lennon confirmed on Thursday that Celtic have activated a 12-month extension on Sinclair's deal.

"Scott will be here for another year. He has been a good player since he walked in the door," said Lennon.

"He has made a big contribution in the goals column and that football intelligence and experience is always important to have around."

Boro still have a realistic chance of reaching the play-offs following Derby's defeat at Swansea on Tuesday night.

Even so, Boro must still win at Rotherham on the final day of the season, and hope the Rams fail to beat West Brom, to secure a top-six spot.