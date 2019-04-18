Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa

Middlesbrough duo out for the season, Leeds United to face reported summer target while Rotherham star offers rallying call - Championship Good Friday preview

Every Championship club is in action on Good Friday - with plenty still to unfold at the top and bottom of the table.

Scroll down and click through the pages as we highlight the key talking points from Good Friday in the second-tier:

Its a huge game for both sides - both for different reasons as the Robins aim to secure a playoff spot while a win could effectively secure Readings Championship status.

1. Bristol City v Reading

Its a huge game for both sides - both for different reasons as the Robins aim to secure a playoff spot while a win could effectively secure Readings Championship status.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Just two points above the relegation zone, Millwall are desperate for three points to aid their survival hopes - however they will have to do it without their captain, Shaun Hutchinson.

2. Millwall v Brentford

Just two points above the relegation zone, Millwall are desperate for three points to aid their survival hopes - however they will have to do it without their captain, Shaun Hutchinson.
Getty
Buy a Photo
With both sides having virtually nothing to play for, it could be a chance for Rs caretaker boss John Eustace to potentially stake a claim for the job on a permanent basis.

3. QPR v Blackburn Rovers

With both sides having virtually nothing to play for, it could be a chance for Rs caretaker boss John Eustace to potentially stake a claim for the job on a permanent basis.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Derbys main focus lies hunting down a playoff spot, however Rams boss Frank Lampard used parts of his pre-match press conference to confirm hes held talks with Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie.

4. Birmingham City v Derby County

Derbys main focus lies hunting down a playoff spot, however Rams boss Frank Lampard used parts of his pre-match press conference to confirm hes held talks with Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3