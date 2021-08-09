Boro drew 1-1 with Fulham in their opening game of the 2021/22 season, yet the Teessiders’ squad remains thin.

Experienced defender Sol Bamba, 36, has been training with Boro and is set to be offered a one-year deal, while goalkeeper Luke Daniels, 33, is expected to join and provide back-up for Joe Lumley between the sticks.

Warnock also wants to bring in another left-sided defender to replace the departing Coulson, who has been linked with League One sides Ipswich and Sunderland this summer.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

At the other end of the pitch, Boro are short of options up front and will hope to add competition for striker Uche Ikpeazu.

“You can see we do need a couple of players, but we’re not far off a couple,” said Warnock after the Fulham game. “I think we’ll be a lot more competitive then. I don’t think anyone will have an easy game against us.

“Sometimes we might not score enough goals, which is probably the biggest worry. But we’ve got to try and get that from other areas.

“You know about the lads that have been training with us.

“I’m hoping that we can sign a couple early in the week and then we’re working on a couple more.

“We’ve got to have another left-sided lad because I think Coulson will be leaving. We’ve got to get a left-sided lad in.”

