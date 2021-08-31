Last summer, the Teessiders missed out on a loan deal to sign Yannick Bolasie, who did join the club a few months later, after the move wasn’t completed in time.

Then in January, a late swoop for free agent Nathanial Mendez-Laing and Neeskens Kebano, on loan from Fulham, fueled the optimism on Teesside for the second half of the campaign.

Boro supporters will hope for a repeat of the latter, as several deals remain in the balance heading into the final hours of this window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

Neil Warnock said last week he remained hopeful the club can sign two more strikers before the deadline, with Andraz Sporar’s loan move from Sporting Lisbon close to completion.

If Boro could then manage to bring in another forward, most likely a loan move from a Premier League club, Warnock would feel he has suitable back-up for Uche Ikpeazu.

The Teessiders have also bolstered their attacking options by bringing in winger Onel Hernández on loan from Norwich due to a lack of options on the flanks.

There is still a need to bring in another left-sided defender, though, with Marc Bola, who picked up a knock against Blackburn on Saturday, the only natural option in that position.

Warnock said last week that, aside from the Sporar deal, Boro are likely to target players in the UK rather than from overseas.

Still, the Teessiders have been heavily linked with a move for Rennais midfielder James Lea Siliki, which has also led to reports that Sam Morsy could be allowed to leave.

Morsy, 29, is keen to stay at Boro and is valued by Warnock so it would be a surprise if the midfielder does depart.

One player who has been expected to leave Teesside throughout the summer is goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic.

The 28-year-old is now the third-choice keeper at Boro following the arrivals of Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels this summer and wants to move abroad.

Boro are also likely to sanction a couple of loan departures for some of their younger players.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.