Middlesbrough eyeing Adama Traore return as Tony Pulis responds to supporters frustrations

Tony Pulis has responded to supporters' boos after Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall.

Promotion-chasing Boro needed a late Jordan Hugill penalty to salvage a point at the Riverside Stadium after another slow start on home soil.

The Lions had taken the lead when former Middlesbrough target Jed Wallace netted in the first-half; Millwall the latest side to exploit a poor start from Pulis' men.

A poor performance saw boos from the home support, who grew frustrated as the Teessiders endured another difficult day in front of goal.

And the Boro chief admitted he was disappointed with the early performance and understood why supporters voiced their frustrations.

“I was disappointed first half," he said.

"!I thought first half up until the goal we had been very, very slow out of the blocks.

"First 10 minutes we were really, really on the back foot.

“The support then, there were some moans and groans and the players have got to be strong enough and resilient enough to understand supporters come to watch a positive performance.

"They want to watch teams running around, they want to watch them being positive whether they’ve got the ball or whether they haven’t.

“The amazing thing is with the this the group the last two away games – Birmingham and Derby were two very, very difficult clubs to go to – we’ve played exceptionally well.

"We’ve been the better team in both games, we’ve played with a lot of vigour, a lot of energy and really, we’ve taken four points and we should have taken six points.”

Pulis is still keen to strengthen his side in the transfer window, with attacking recruits a top priority given Middlesbrough's struggles in front of goal.

And Boro have once again been linked with a swoop for winger Adama Traore, who left the club in the summer for Premier League side Wolves.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Premier League could allow the ex-Barcelona attacker to leave Molineux if they can secure a deal for Monaco midfielder Pele - with Boro eyeing a move if such a scenario develops.