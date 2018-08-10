Middlesbrough eyeing loan swoop for Chelsea defender - report

Middlesbrough are eyeing up a loan move for Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, according to reports.

Tony Pulis is keen to secure further recruits during the loan window, with Boro able to sign players on a temporary basis until August 31.

Ben Gibson and Adama Traore both left the Riverside Stadium in the final weeks of the window and are yet to be properly replaced, meaning that Pulis could turn to loan deals to help beef-up his squad.

And one name reportedly under consideration is Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas.

Kalas, a senior Czech Republic international, is well-known to Middlesbrough fans having spent 18 months on loan at the club between 2015 and 2016.

He impressed during his spell on Teesside and became a fans' favourite while, more recently, Kalas was a key part of the Fulham squad that earned promotion back to the Premier League.

But Teamtalk are now reporting that a return to Boro could be on the cards, with Pulis thought to be eyeing up the Chelsea man as a possible replacement for the departed Gibson.

The 25-year-old is highly unlikely to feature in the first team at Stamford Bridge and could, therefore, be allowed to leave the club for another loan spell.