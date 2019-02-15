Tony Pulis has faced the press ahead of Middlesbrough's trip to Blackburn

Middlesbrough face injury crisis as Blackburn plans revealed: Tony Pulis offers key updates

Tony Pulis faced the press ahead of Middlesbrough's trip to Blackburn Rovers - and there was plenty on the agenda.

Boro make the trip to Ewood Park on Sunday (kick-off 1pm), with Pulis admitting his squad are down to the bare bones ahead of a tough clash. Injuries, and several other talking points, dominated his pre-match press conference as he offered an insight into Middlesbrough's preparation. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the key points from Pulis' pre-match briefing:

1. What's the latest on the injury front?

"Well miss Flinty and Dani, weve got a couple of other injuries that we wont know until the last minute."
2. Pulis on Boro's last three outings

"Were a bit disappointed to have only picked up four points. Youd say it wasnt too bad but were a bit disappointed we didnt get more points."
3. On a defensive dilemma

"Weve run out of defenders, I know that. Were going to have to sit and look at it and decide which is the best way to go. Weve got what weve got and weve got to get on with it."
4. Pulis on losing Danny Batth

"We became weaker after the window losing Danny Batth. Wed have been a stronger squad if we kept Danny. The fact was we lost him late in the window, thats the way its gone."
