Middlesbrough face injury crisis as Blackburn plans revealed: Tony Pulis offers key updates
Tony Pulis faced the press ahead of Middlesbrough's trip to Blackburn Rovers - and there was plenty on the agenda.
Boro make the trip to Ewood Park on Sunday (kick-off 1pm), with Pulis admitting his squad are down to the bare bones ahead of a tough clash. Injuries, and several other talking points, dominated his pre-match press conference as he offered an insight into Middlesbrough's preparation. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the key points from Pulis' pre-match briefing:
1. What's the latest on the injury front?
"Well miss Flinty and Dani, weve got a couple of other injuries that we wont know until the last minute."