Middlesbrough fans offer their suggestions on who should succeed Tony Pulis

A loud core of Middlesbrough fans want Tony Pulis sacked - and they've already offered their suggestions as to who should replace him.

Boro slipped out of the playoff places after a 1-0 home defeat to Bristol City inflicted a fifth straight defeat on Pulis' side.

Moments after the full-time whistle, sections of the Riverside faithful signalled their discontent, unveiling a 'Pulis Out' banner.

And while some supporters remain behind the Welshman, a lot of social media reaction has swayed in favour of a Pulis dismissal, with some even eyeing his replacement.

Here is just some of the reaction on Twitter after last night's game:

@_henryking: Any chance we can just forfeit the rest of our games?

@luke_carter92: #AnnounceWoodgate

@ArchieW14112505: That's enough now, 5 loses on the bounce! Get Pulis out of our club.

@mcgregertron: Get rid of Pulis or nobody will be in that stadium shortly. He is killing the club incredibly slowly and boringly.

@Stephen47331020: If Pulis leaves he needs to take Woodgate with him. Please don't appoint him as the new manager. That would be a disaster.

@louisC_M: Pulis out. The guys lost the fans. No turning back now, it’s just going to get worse with him in charge.

@lala_cox: Tony said earlier in the season we weren’t good enough to go up. Everyone hated him. He’s done his best. Everyone hates him. We miss plenty of chances game by game. It’s his fault - he should be putting the ball in the net himself. There’s only so much he can do!

@ha66ie: Unless we work a minor miracle we need change. It's not working.

@GavChipchase: Pulis needs to go. I’d love to see Steve McClaren back now that he’s available. He might reignite the old spark. It can’t get any worse, surely?

@Danny_Cable: This wouldn't have happened under Aitor and Leo #ReuniteTheGang

@buzza1991: Announce Woodgate as new manager.