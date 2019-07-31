Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: Arsenal put price on reported target as ex-midfielder signs for Luton
Middlesbrough are still searching for new signings with just eight days to go until the end of the transfer window. Here are the latest rumours and Boro-related transfer stories circling the web:
Arsenal put price tag on reported target – It isn’t the first time Boro have been linked with Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik, who helped Charlton win promotion to the Championship while on loan at the Valley last season.
According to Polish outlet Sportowe Fakty, Boro Brentford, West Brom and Derby County are all monitoring the 21-year-old who can play at centre-back or in a holding midfield role.
Yet, according to the Sun, Arsenal will demand £10million for the Pole after signing him for around £2.4million in 2015.
The report claims Bielik’s former club, Legia Warsaw, would make approximately £3million if Arsenal’s £10million asking price is met.
Heidenheim striker set for Cardiff – Boro learnt all about German striker Robert Glatzel when the Teessiders lost 5-1 at FC Heidenheim earlier in pre-season.
Glatzel netted a hat-trick at the Voith-Arena, with Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate saying after the game the 25-year-old would 'cost a few quid.’
According to the Daily Mail, Boro and Brentford trailed Glatzel after the fixture, yet the German has now travelled to Cardiff to sign for the Bluebirds.
The 6’4 frontman is expected to complete his move to the Championship in a deal worth around £5.5million.
Jacob Butterfield signs for Luton – The former Boro midfielder, 29, has completed his move to the Hatters on a free transfer after his contract with Derby was terminated by mutual agreement.
Butterfield joins Graeme Jones’ side in time for their Championship opener against Boro at Kenilworth Road on Friday.
“I’m really excited to get going,” Butterfield told the club’s website. “I think it’s a big season for the club, a really exciting time for the club and I’m delighted to be here.
“They are great lads. I settled in straight away. They are a welcoming bunch and I’ve been really impressed so far. The manager is good and the way he wants to play this year is really exciting.”