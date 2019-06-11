Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: Newcastle, Leeds United and Boro linked with ex-Arsenal youngster plus popular coach set for shock return

As Middlesbrough fans await the identity of the new manager, the club have been linked with two more players at opposite ends of the pitch.

From Juventus to Barnsley, here are the latest reports concerning the Teessiders, including a potential return for a popular figure.

Boro keen on Juventus striker - Boro are one of several clubs who have been linked with a loan move for Juventus striker Stephy Mavididi.

The 21-year-old frontman was handed his first-team debut for the Italian giants last season, after impressing for the club’s under-23 side.

And according to TeamTalk, Everton, Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley, Aston Villa, Leeds, Derby, Fulham and Boro are among those interested in Mavidi - who has also represented England Under-20s.

Mavidi joined Juventus from Arsenal in 2018 following loan spells at Charlton and Preston.

MORE: 13 free agents Middlesbrough could sign this summer

READ: The three key areas Middlesbrough's new manager must strengthen

Barnsley centre-back also linked - At the other end of the pitch, Boro have also been credited with interest for Barnsley centre-back Liam Lindsay - despite the Tykes reportedly rejecting an offer from Italian side Brescia.

The Sun report that the Serie A newcomers made a bid of over £1million for the 23-year-old defender - who played a key part in Barnsley’s promotion from League One last season.

They go on to say the likes of West Brom, Derby, Stoke, Brentford and Middlesbrough are also keen on Lindsay.



Leo Percovich set for emotional return - Finally, popular coach Leo Percovich could be set for a shock return to the Riverside to join a ‘new-look coaching team’.

Teesside Live have reported the Uruguayan, who worked as a goalkeeping coach under previous manager Aitor Karanka was due at Rockliffe for talks on Tuesday.

Boro are currently without a goalkeeping coach following the departure of Jonathan Gould last month.

Percovich has been working with Brazilian side Fluminense after leaving Boro in the summer of 2017.