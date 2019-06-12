Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: Sunderland linked with Boro stopper as Paddy McNair stars for Northern Ireland

Middlesbrough's search for a new manager has been the major talking point in recent weeks - but what else has been going on in and around the Riverside?

In Wednesday's morning round-up, we take a closer look at some of the stories you might have missed, following a busy day of Boro news:

Boro duo set to be offered long-term deals - Boro's new boss could be set for an immediate boost, following reports the club will offer long-term deals to two of their brightest prospects.

According to Teamtalk, midfielder Lewis Wing and winger Marcus Tavernier have been rewarded with new offers after recently breaking into Boro's first team.

Wing, 24, joined Boro in 2017 from non-league side Shildon and made a big impression during his 28 league appearances last term.

Tavernier, 20, also impressed in flashes as he made 20 league appearances for Tony Pulis' side - most of which came from the bench.

Sunderland consider Boro keeper - Along with Stewart Downing and John Obi Mikel, popular shot-stopper Dimi Konstantopulos is one of the players who will see his Boro contract expire this month.

The former Greek international, who turned 40 last year, played a key role when Boro were promoted to the Premier League in 2016 but may not be ready to hang up his boots just yet.

According to the Northern Echo, North East rivals Sunderland are showing interest in Konstantopoulos, following the departures of goalkeepers Max Stryjek and Robbin Ruiter.

Late McNair strike maintains Northern Ireland's winning run - Boro midfielder Paddy McNair was the hero on Tuesday night, when his 86th-minute strike in Belarus secured a 1-0 win for Northern Ireland.

The result means Michael O'Neill's side remain three points clear at the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group following four wins from four.

O'Neill said after the game: "Paddy’s really coming of age in this campaign with four games played. I’m delighted for him, he’s not played a lot for his club this season but he’s made a huge impact for us.”