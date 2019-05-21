Middlesbrough FC news: Boro confirm FIVE staff departures as Nigel Pearson expresses manager interest

Five of Middlesbrough's first-team staff have left the club following the departure of Tony Pulis - NOT including Jonathan Woodgate.

Coaches Jonathan Gould, Curtis Fleming and Tim Exeter will all move on, along with analyst Carl Blakemore.

Boro have also announced they won't be renewing assistant manager Sam Ellis' contract for next season.

The news follows last week's announcement that Pulis won't be offered a new deal at the Riverside following 18 months on Teesside.

First-team coach Jonathan Woodgate was quickly inserted as the favourite to replace Pulis, and remains a part of the club's coaching staff.

Others, including former Boro defender Nigel Pearson, have also expressed an interest in the vacant role.

Pearson is out of work after leaving Belgian second tier side OH Leuven earlier this year, but says he's ready to return to management.

“Of course,” Pearson told TeessideLive when asked if he was interested in the Boro job.

“I want to get back to work. I want to find the next challenge, the right challenge.

“Middlesbrough is a football club that anyone in my position would have to contemplate.

“It’s a fantastic club. It’s a fantastic job. And Steve Gibson is a fantastic chairman."