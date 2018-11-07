Middlesbrough FC news: Boro dealt January transfer blow as Carabao Cup ticket details released

Middlesbrough are one of several clubs to have been linked with a January move for Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis.

But he has reiterated his desire to stay at Fratton Park.

A host of clubs have been linked with a move including Championship Boro, Premier League Leicester and second tier side Leeds, Derby and Sheffield United.

A total of 30 clubs have been linked with the Blues’ joint-top scorer, who has scored six goals this season, following his impressive form since moving form Derry City in the summer.

He has confirmed he is happy at Pompey and wants to lead them back to the Championship.

Curtis, who moved from the League of Ireland in the summer, told The i: ‘"There are massive clubs out there but I’ve only just got here, I’ve only been here four months.

"I’m a Pompey lad, I love this club and the backroom staff and everyone have just been so kind to me, so lovely and welcoming.

"I’m not ready to go nowhere yet, so all that there is just rumours really. I’m proud to be here.

"We all want to get back to that level (the Championship), that’s what I want to do anyway and what I want to achieve while I’m here."

Meanwhile, Boro have confirmed that tickets for the club's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at home to Burton Albion will go on sale to season card holders on Friday, November 9 at 9.30am.

Nigel Clough’s side visit the Riverside on Tuesday, December 18 (KO 7.45pm), with a place in the semi-finals of the competition up for grabs.

A club statement read: "Tickets will go on sale to Season Card holders this Friday (November 9) at 9.30am, and Season Card holders have until 5pm on Friday November 30 to guarantee their usual seat and buy at discounted prices. Any unsold seats will be released for general sale after this time.

"Supporters with half Season Cards will not be eligible for Season Card prices or seats to be reserved.

"Tickets will go on general sale from Monday November 26 at 9.30am."

Season card holder prices (available until Friday November 30, 5pm):

Adult: £10

Over-65: £5

Under-18: £2

General sale prices:

Adult: £15

Over-65: £10

Under-18: £5