Middlesbrough FC news: Boro narrow down managerial candidates as teenage striker signs from Grimsby

Middlesbrough are narrowing down their options for Tony Pulis' successor after a week of interviews for the vacant manager's role.

Several names have been linked with the job in recent weeks, after interviews were held with both first-team coach Jonathan Woodgate and former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Woodgate (7/4) and Jokanovic (2/1) remain the favourites with bookmakers, while Aston Villa assistant John Terry is also in the running at 7/1, following reports that Boro officials have spoken to the former Chelsea defender.

But the biggest mover in the last 24 hours is former Boro full-back Michael Reiziger, the reserve-team coach at Dutch giants Ajax.

Reiziger's odds have dropped significantly to 9/2, making him the third favourite for the role.

Paul Heckingbottom is also one of the favourites for the job after guiding Hibernian to a fifth-place finish in the SPL, while Chris Hughton and Lincoln boss Danny Cowley don't appear to be on Gibson's shortlist.

Cowley was one of the early favourites for the job, after winning promotion from League Two with Lincoln, but says he hasn't been contacted.

“We have not had any official communication from any club,” said Cowley, who has also been linked with the manager's job at West Brom.

“There will always be a level of speculation, and I think with social media it gets magnified and exaggerated in equal measure."

Meanwhile, Boro have completed the signing of Grimsby teenager Rumarn Burrell.

Burrell, 18, will go straight into Boro's academy squad under the eye of academy manager Craig Liddle.

The striker was the top scorer for Grimsby's under-18 side in the 2017/18 season and made four senior appearances in League Two.